KSAMC identifying alternative routes for Gordon Town residents impacted by landslides

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is looking at possible alternative routes to restore access to communities cut off by at least one major landslide along the Gordon Town Road in East Rural St Andrew.

Sections of the road have been severely damaged and made impassable following recent heavy rains.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams made the disclosure during today's sitting of the KSAMC at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

He said that a report is to be made available regarding the alternative routes and the state of those areas.

“Our officers were out yesterday looking at several [alternative] routes and we have been mapping them. Later today, we will be briefed [by] the officers on the conditions of those routes and to see if there is anything to be done,” he said.

Williams said that members of the corporation will be notified as soon as the update has been provided by the officers.

He noted that a number of landslides have occurred across the municipality as a result of the heavy rains.

He indicated that communities in East Rural St Andrew, West Rural St Andrew and North East St Andrew are primarily affected.

“Over the last three weeks, we have been clearing roadways because of these landslides,” he said, adding that the work is ongoing.

Williams cautioned residents in the areas impacted by land slippages not to clear them on their own.

“The landslide, in many instances… acts more like a buffer to the soil above, so sometimes, when we quickly remove the landslide, what happens is that we have more [slippage]. Be careful; wait for the public officers to clear the landslide, because they have to take several things into consideration,” the mayor said.

He noted, too, that frequent vibrations from motor vehicles can trigger land slippages, as the soil is extremely saturated.

He said that residents are being urged to avoid these areas as much as possible.