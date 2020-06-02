KSAMC junior councillors create website to help CXC students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The junior councillors of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) have collaborated to create EduLink JA, a website accessible islandwide with material for the upcoming Caribbean Examinations Council exams.

The website (https://ksamcjc.wixsite.com/edulinkja), also has study tips and strategies to help youth achieve academic excellence.

According to the councillors, the website seeks to cater to students trying to adjust to working from home due to the closure of schools and will facilitate the shift required to prepare for exams by granting access to past papers, study guides and study tips as well as other resource materials.

“This is one way of allowing our youth to see that despite facing challenging times, their fellow youth leaders are advocating for them and fighting the good fight to ensure that no student is left behind which is the foundation of our junior council campaign,” KSAMC's Youth Chief Executive Officer, Danielle Jonas said.

“We are in the works to partner with the Ministry of Education, other councils and AIM Educational Services to upgrade the portal so students can access materials for different subject areas, with and without Internet access,” Junior Council Tarun Chatani, who also designed the site explained.

Junior Council Abigail Wehby outlined that “The government has websites with materials that do not even require Internet access but many students are not aware of this and as such, we plan to explore that and make it happen. Phase 2 will include material for Early Childhood Centers and Primary/Prep School to make it more inclusive. The council as such will be serving in our capacity to be a stepping stone and integrate the new virtual education system that will exist after COVID-19.”

The councillors said the purpose of the creation of a website is to not only assist the student population with the transition to online learning platforms, but also to continue on the path of technological advancement in the education sector.