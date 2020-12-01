KSAMC launches new website

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) today launched a more integrated and interactive web portal.

The new website was virtually launched in collaboration with the Vocational Training Institute (VTDI) and can be accessed at www.ksamc.gov.jm.

According to the KSAMC, the website design and hosting arrangements were successfully completed by VTDI students free of charge and will be one of the main media by which the corporation disseminates information and communicates with stakeholders and the public.

During the virtual ceremony today, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, expressed sheer pride and content at the quality of work and interest placed by the VTDI students who have worked tirelessly for the realisation of this vision.

"The KSAMC has seen the need for greater digital interaction and services online. The pandemic has created a new normal that we have decided to adapt to in an attempt to be more efficient and responsive. Likewise, our vision of becoming a destination city mandates that our digital presence gives a true reflection of the City of Kingston and we believe that the VTDI students and staff captured the essence of our capital in the creation of this site," Williams said.

The corporation said the website is standardised and allows for better collaboration with other local authorities, agencies and ministries. It added that it is highly responsive with practical information/links, a 24-hour live chat feature in keeping with the KSAMC's ongoing thrust of improving service delivery and application forms among other features.

The corporation said the website also highlights historic sites and landmarks across Kingston and St Andrew, making it a compact, user-friendly resource and marketing hub.