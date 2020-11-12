KSAMC maps out alternative routes for Gordon Town residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has mapped out alternative routes for West Rural St Andrew and Gordon Town residents to use while the Gordon Town main road is being cleared of a massive landslide.

According to the map issued by the KSAMC, people travelling from Gordon Town to Papine must travel to Guava Ridge then continue to Content Gap, St Peters, Silver Hill Gap, Hardwar Gap, New Castle and Craigton, then on to Papine.

People travelling from Mavis Bank to Papine must travel from Mavis Bank to Content Gap, St Peter's, and Silver Hill.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams told the council meeting on Tuesday that the Gordon Town main road landslide will not be an easy fix.

"The initial assessment suggests that it will take time and will need central government intervention," Williams said.

With regards to Nine Miles, St Thomas, the mayor said KSAMC CEO Robert Hill was consulting the National Environment and Planning Agency to determine the source of the large volume of silt coming from the hills.

The mayor, who said that he was also concerned about the flooding problems residents in New Haven have been experiencing, told the council that the National Works Agency was "finalising a design" that would alleviate the longstanding problem.

Claudienne Edwards