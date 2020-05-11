KSAMC minority leader wants more funds to rehabilitate parochial roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minority Leader of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council (KSAMC), Councillor Andrew Swaby, is requesting a greater proportion of the existing allocation of funds for councillors in the municipality to assist with rehabilitation of parochial roads.

Swaby, councillor for the Vineyard Town Division, said with the assistance of Councillor Dennis Gordon of the Maxfield Park Division, he will table a resolution in the Chamber at tomorrow's sitting of the KSAMC to make the request formal by laying out the justification for such a request at this time.

The two councillors will also outline measures that will yield greater citizens involvement, accountability and transparency.

Swaby said the increase would put councillors on both sides in a better position to address the infrastructural needs in the 40 municipal divisions.

He noted that funds from motor vehicle licensing are earmarked for infrastructure maintenance of parochial roads and drains, but said the current allocation of approximately $7.5 million annually per division is embarrassingly inadequate to effectively and efficiently respond to the deteriorating infrastructural needs across the municipality.

He said that based upon the existing allocation and availability of funds, he will be advocating for an increase of $12 million per division.

The increased funds, Swaby reasoned, could be drawn from the current subvention of approximately $720 million from the Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF).

“Subtracting the Special Grants for Repairs (SGR) and administrative support, the remaining $540 million would be divided equally per council division, giving $12 million per annum to undertake meaningful work within the division,” he said.

“The proposed increase would not undermine the ability of any sitting Mayor's to act favourably to requests from citizens within the municipality, considering that a minimum of $60 million will be allocated to the said office to be used appropriately,” he continued.

Swaby said he would be asking the council to authorise the finance committee to approve the proposed annual allocation per division, to include the minimum allocation of $60 million to the Office of the Mayor, effective April 1, 2020.