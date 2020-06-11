KSAMC preparing shelters as part of hurricane-preparedness activities
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says it is working with various entities to ensure that shelters across the municipality are operational for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Speaking at a council meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said that 97 emergency shelters are being inspected.
He noted that isolation areas will be created at the facilities to separate individuals displaying signs of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the general populace of the shelter.
“There is the provision of sanitation kits for shelters, increased space allocation for each [occupant] to ensure that social distance is maintained,” he added.
Senator Williams said some of the agencies involved in the process to prepare the shelters include the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Disaster Unit of the KSAMC.
He informed that a meeting will be held within the next two weeks to discuss the preparedness of the municipality with the members of the KSAMC's Disaster Committee.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30.
