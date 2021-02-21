KSAMC resolution to rehabilitate 'heavily used roads'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is seeking funds to resurface Norman Lane and Harvey Lane, two parochial roads heavily used by motor vehicles between Waltham Park Road and Spanish Town Road.
A resolution for the KSAMC to seek $17.7 million from the Equalisation Fund to fix the two parochial roads was approved at the recent council meeting on February 9.
The resolution moved by People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Eugene Kelly, (Whitfield Town Division) argued that the surface of the roads had been deteriorating over the years. The recent flood rains had put the roads in an even worse state of disrepair.
The resolution that was seconded by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Kari Douglas (Trafalgar Division) pointed out that the two parochial roads are vital in connecting vehicular and pedestrian traffic from various communities in Kingston and “even St Catherine”.
Claudienne Edwards
