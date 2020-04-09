KSAMC urged to slash market fees amid COVID-19 crisis
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minority leader in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council (KSAMC), Councillor Andrew Swaby, is urging the council to immediately slash market and arcade fees for the next six weeks to mitigate the economic fall-out being experienced by hundreds of market vendors being adversely impacted by the economic downturn due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Swaby, a People's National Party (PNP) councillor, said the KSAMC must take proactive decisions to ensure the well-being of all Jamaicans in the Corporate Area.
Meanwhile, Swaby is recommending that the council's meetings be relocated to the facilities of the Jamaica Conference Centre where adequate spacing allows for physical distancing to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
He informed in a press release today that he wrote to Mayor Delroy Williams last week, making the recommendation.
Swaby said this precautionary measure, among others, would allow the sittings of the council to continue at this very crucial time when the corporate area features heavily in the spread of the disease.
“I would like to suggest that the temporary venue is considered for the upcoming General Council Meeting on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Jamaica Conference Centre is quite ideal for this, and I am also recommending that the Public Health Committee Meeting be held immediately following the council meeting to look at some of the health-related issues throughout the city,” he said.
“The sitting will also enable the municipal body to receive an update on all Covid-19 related issues,” the councillor continued.
He noted that the protection of all Jamaicans must be paramount even as the council continues its operation of the business of the parishes where the majority of Jamaicans reside.
