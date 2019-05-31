Kaan Terzioglu appointed to Digicel Group board

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The CEO of Turkey's leading mobile operator Turkcell, Kaan Terzioglu, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Digicel Group.

Terzioglu is recognised as a trailblazer in the digital industry and his four year tenure at the helm of Turkcell has proven his ability to transform a company into a successful telecom provider and more through his highly praised leadership, said Digicel in a statement today.

Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, welcomed Terzioglu saying: “Our customers want to live their best digital lives – and when it comes to digital transformation leadership and success - quite simply, no one can match Kaan's expertise. As our journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers gathers pace, Kaan's foresight and insight will be invaluable to our team and we are delighted to have him join the Digicel family.”

Terzioglu was recognised for this standout achievement as the recipient of the GSMA's 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Mobile Industry Award.

Terzioglu, after being appointed, said: “With well invested LTE and fibre networks and a compelling content and app portfolio, Digicel is well positioned to make its digital ambitions a powerful and transformational reality for customers. It's an exciting time to be joining an exciting company.”