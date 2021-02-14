Kalina Collier denies saying that she was kidnapped, but…

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The American woman accused of faking her kidnapping in Jamaica to avoid COVID quarantine claims she never said that she was missing or kidnapped.

In a statement on her Instagram this afternoon, Kalina Collier, who returned to the United States today, said, “I have said a long time ago that I was never missing, nor was I kidnapped”.

“I've tried to stay silent because this is something that will be handled legally and because the response to my situation was completely overwhelming,” she stated, while insisting that she was harassed by the all-inclusive hotel she was housed at.

“To basically make it seem like everything I said was a lie; I am here to say that nothing I said in my [Instagram] live was a lie. These people will say anything to save face,” she said.

“I have said multiple times publicly that I was not missing…

My family and friends were harassed by numerous trolls and disgusting, sick people on the Internet. I know my truth and I don't need the approval of anyone on here or anywhere.”

Jamaican police said today that Collier's claim that she was kidnapped in Jamaica and was being trafficked by a local hotel was “false, baseless and mischievous”.

The claim, initially made by Collier on social media, garnered support from numerous individuals abroad, who called for a boycott of Jamaica, after the young woman claimed that she was being held against her will.

Collier's claims were described as a ruse by the American to avoid quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19.

