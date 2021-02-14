Kalina Collier denies saying that she was kidnapped, but…
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The American woman accused of faking her kidnapping in Jamaica to avoid COVID quarantine claims she never said that she was missing or kidnapped.
In a statement on her Instagram this afternoon, Kalina Collier, who returned to the United States today, said, “I have said a long time ago that I was never missing, nor was I kidnapped”.
“I've tried to stay silent because this is something that will be handled legally and because the response to my situation was completely overwhelming,” she stated, while insisting that she was harassed by the all-inclusive hotel she was housed at.
“To basically make it seem like everything I said was a lie; I am here to say that nothing I said in my [Instagram] live was a lie. These people will say anything to save face,” she said.
“I have said multiple times publicly that I was not missing…
My family and friends were harassed by numerous trolls and disgusting, sick people on the Internet. I know my truth and I don't need the approval of anyone on here or anywhere.”
Jamaican police said today that Collier's claim that she was kidnapped in Jamaica and was being trafficked by a local hotel was “false, baseless and mischievous”.
The claim, initially made by Collier on social media, garnered support from numerous individuals abroad, who called for a boycott of Jamaica, after the young woman claimed that she was being held against her will.
Collier's claims were described as a ruse by the American to avoid quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Read:US Embassy responds to calls for action over Kalina Collier's fake kidnapping story
Kalina Collier faked kidnapping, police say
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy