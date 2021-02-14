Kalina Collier faked kidnapping, police say
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say the claim made by American Kalina Collier that she was kidnapped in Jamaica and was being trafficked by a local hotel is false, baseless and mischievous.
The claim, initially made by Collier on social media, has garnered support from numerous individuals abroad, who have called for a boycott of Jamaica, after the young woman claimed that she was being held against her will.
In fact, Collier's claims have been described as a ruse by the American to avoid quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19.
The police said on arrival in Jamaica the Jetblue employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was placed in isolation, in keeping with Jamaica's COVID-19 prevention protocols.
“She remains in isolation and awaits medical clearance to be able to travel back home,” the police said in a statement. In the meantime, the police said representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the local police have been in contact with Collier's mother, who arrived in Jamaica after her daughter.
“She was visited by the local police on Saturday, February 13 and she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger,” the statement said.
The police warned persons to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy