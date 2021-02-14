Kalina Collier faked kidnapping, police say

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say the claim made by American Kalina Collier that she was kidnapped in Jamaica and was being trafficked by a local hotel is false, baseless and mischievous.

The claim, initially made by Collier on social media, has garnered support from numerous individuals abroad, who have called for a boycott of Jamaica, after the young woman claimed that she was being held against her will.

In fact, Collier's claims have been described as a ruse by the American to avoid quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The police said on arrival in Jamaica the Jetblue employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was placed in isolation, in keeping with Jamaica's COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“She remains in isolation and awaits medical clearance to be able to travel back home,” the police said in a statement. In the meantime, the police said representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Tourist Board and the local police have been in contact with Collier's mother, who arrived in Jamaica after her daughter.

“She was visited by the local police on Saturday, February 13 and she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger,” the statement said.

The police warned persons to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law.