Kansas woman gets life for decapitating ex-boyfriend's mom
KANSAS, USA (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to life in prison for decapitating her ex-boyfriend's mother with a pair of kitchen knives.
Rachael Hilyard, 38, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Hilyard apologised at the hearing, which several of Davis' family members attended in person or watched via a Zoom call.
"I feel that even death would be too good for me now. … Every day and every night I am sorry," she said.
Authorities said Davis was attacked after going to Hilyard's home to pick up some of her son's property on April 9, 2017. Prosecutors said Hilyard had planned the killing.
Hilyard claimed that Davis fell during a struggle over a painting and that she carried out the decapitation because she thought Davis was dead and wanted to release her soul from her body.
A jury convicted Hilyard in February. She will be eligible for parole after serving 50 years in prison.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy