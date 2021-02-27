Kari Douglas denies she obstructed, assaulted cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew South East, Kari Douglas, has denied allegations that she assaulted and obstructed a policeman during an incident in Swallowfield in the constituency last night.

According to a statement from the Councillor, Douglas said she was in the area when she observed an incident where “the police appeared to be physically attacking and beating a constituent who's known to have mental challenges.”

Douglas said that the constituent is now in hospital receiving treatment.

The statement noted “Councillor Douglas verbally reminded the Police that the constituent is known to be mentally ill when she was accosted and attacked by a policeman.”

"Based on politically charged comments made during the incident last night and during a previous incident, I am of the view that I am being targeted by a few police personnel because of my recent decision to cross the political aisle. I look forward to my day in Court and the opportunity to once again prove my innocence," Douglas noted.

"I will be reserving any further comment on the matter given that it is before the Court. I therefore ask that any further enquiries be directed to my Attorney, Peter Champagnie QC," she added.