Kartel's appeal thrown out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vbyz Kartel's much-anticipated appeal has been dismissed in the Court of Appeal in downtown Kingston.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison handed down the judgement a short while ago.



Justice Patrick Brooks and Justice Frank Williams were the other two judges on the panel, which upheld the convictions of the entertainer and his three co-convicts — Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John.

The appeals were filed in 2018.

Justice Morrison, in delivering the judgement, said "the appeals are all dismissed and the convictions are all confirmed".

He said the decision in respect of sentencing is reserved pending the delivery by counsel for the men to file the note on sentencing regarding the credit the appellants are entitled to regarding their time spent in custody. This should be done within seven days.

Justice Morrison said following this, the court will render its decision on sentencing in 14 days.

Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, was sentenced to life behind bars by Justice Lenox Campbell on April 3, 2014, following his conviction for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams.

The judge said he would be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. His co-convicts were also given mandatory life sentences and have been ordered to each serve 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

