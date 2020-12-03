Keith Duncan re-elected PSOJ president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Keith Duncan, group chief executive officer, The JMMB Group, was unanimously re-elected president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) at a council meeting held at the PSOJ's offices today.

Duncan's reinstatement follows the organisation's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Returning to join Duncan on the executive are vice presidents Jackie Sharp, Jeffrey Hall, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, and treasurer Vikram Dhiman. Eva Lewis remains as honorary secretary and Greta Bogues will continue in the position of interim chief executive officer.

This year, resulting from an amendment of the organisation's articles of incorporation, two additional vice presidents will be joining the quorum of officers. These are Jason Henzell and John Byles.

The two new positions will focus on increasing tourism linkages and community engagement to unlock investment opportunities in each parish, increasing FX earnings and retention, the promotion of agro-tourism and exploring opportunities to grow the cannabis industry.

Duncan shared that he is looking forward to building on the successes made by the organisation during his first year as president.

“In addition to these new focus areas, our efforts will continue on the organisation's pre-existing key strategic areas including economic sustainability; MSME growth; human capital development; crime and governance/corruption; sustainable environment; innovation and digital transformation; increasing engagement of membership, and youth engagement,” he said.