Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" to Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Twins," died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta said. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The couple had three children together - Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Jett passed away in 2009.

"Shocked by this sad news," Maria Shriver said on Twitter. "Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief."

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston had a lengthy acting career in movies and television beginning in the 1980s, including the 1985 teen comedy "Mischief," 1986's "Space Camp" and her breakthrough, 1988's "Twins". Preston played Marnie, the woman who marries Schwarzenegger's character.

Preston was first married to actor Kevin Gage. They divorced in 1987.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta said on Instagram. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."