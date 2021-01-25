Ken Allen was among the best newspaper men in the Caribbean — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed veteran journalist Ken Allen as a "legendary" journalist.

Allen died yesterday. He was 87 years old.

The minister said with his passing, “we are saying goodbye to a newspaper man who was among the best in the Caribbean”.

Grange said that Allen was legendary for his journalistic accomplishments in his more than 60 years with The Gleaner.

“Ken Allen worked his way up from sub-editor in 1952, distinguishing himself with each step to his appointment as editor-in-chief of The Gleaner in 1992. Along the way, he took the time to nurture and guide his younger colleagues, who have all noted his kindness and care for them.”

Allen was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander class and honoured by the Press Association of Jamaica for outstanding service to Jamaican journalism

“Even as we mourn his departure let us let us remember all that Ken did for the development of journalism in Jamaica and the Caribbean,” said Grange.