Ken Baugh is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Deputy Prime Minister, ex-Foreign Affairs Minister and former Jamaica Labour Party Chairman, Dr Kenneth Baugh is dead. He died at 10:05 this morning. He was 78. More information later.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT