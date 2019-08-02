Kenya President pays state visit to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta will pay a state visit to Jamaica on Monday, August 5 to Wednesday, August 7.

Kenyatta is scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston at 12:30 pm Monday then move to a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister at 3:15 pm.

On Tuesday, August 6, Kenyatta will pay a floral tribute at the National Heroes Park at 9:00 am.

From there the Kenyan President is slated to visit the Denbigh Agricultural & Industrial Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon at 10:15 am and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium at 6:15pm.

Kenyatta departs the NMIA on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 am.