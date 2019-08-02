Kenya President pays state visit to Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta will pay a state visit to Jamaica on Monday, August 5 to Wednesday, August 7.
Kenyatta is scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston at 12:30 pm Monday then move to a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister at 3:15 pm.
On Tuesday, August 6, Kenyatta will pay a floral tribute at the National Heroes Park at 9:00 am.
From there the Kenyan President is slated to visit the Denbigh Agricultural & Industrial Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon at 10:15 am and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium at 6:15pm.
Kenyatta departs the NMIA on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 am.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy