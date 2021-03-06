Kenya thanks Cuba for help in fighting COVID-19
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has acknowledged the assistance given to his country by the government of Cuba in the fight against COVID-19.
In delivering a report earlier this week to the diplomatic community in the capital Nairobi, the president thanked Cuba, saying that despite it being a small country with limited resources the government has always assisted the Kenyan people and government during the pandemic.
In turn, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted a message of gratefulness to the Kenyan president by stressing that Cuba will always stand by the peoples and government of Africa.
On June 17, 2020, a brigade made up of 20 Cuban doctors arrived in Nairobi to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuban medical cooperation with Kenya started in June 2018 following the dispatch of 101 medical specialists to that African nation as part of a bilateral accord, which has benefitted large sectors of the Kenyan population.
