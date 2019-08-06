Kenyan president pays tribute to Marcus Garvey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, today (Tuesday, August 6), placed flowers at the shrine of the country's first National Hero, Marcus Garvey, at National Heroes Park, in Kingston.

The ceremony formed part of the itinerary of President Kenyatta's three-day state visit to the island.

The President and Mrs Margaret Kenyatta are special guests for the celebration of the 57th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence.

President Kenyatta, who arrived at the park shortly after 9:00 am, was greeted by a delegation, headed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

Prior to laying the wreath, President Kenyatta was introduced to members of the receiving party, which included representatives from the Government, the Culture Ministry, the National Reparations Council, the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), and the Rastafarian community.

Included were: Anthony Thompson, son of noted Pan-Africanist, the late Ambassador Dudley Thompson; President, UNIA, Steven Golding; retired Professor of Literary and Cultural Studies who taught at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Carolyn Cooper; author, Miguel Lorne; and Heru Menelik of the UNIA.

After the floral tribute, President Kenyatta engaged members of the Nyahbinghi drummers, who chanted and provided a steady beat during the ceremony. He also met with representatives from the Rastafarian community.

Following the ceremony, Grange described Garvey as the father of Pan-Africanism.

“He inspired great leaders in Africa, such as Jomo Kenyatta, whose son is now the president of Kenya and is on a State visit, so it was important for him to pay tribute to Marcus Mosiah Garvey. He came this morning, and it was an emotional moment,” she said.

Grange added that Garvey served as an inspiration in the struggles that black people had to go through.

“He still is an inspiration and so his legacy lives on, and as we launch the UN declared International Decade for people of African descent, we see that as part of Marcus Garvey's legacy. We will continue to pay tribute, we will continue to promote his name and his work, and we will continue to honour him,” she said.

President Kenyatta, who arrived in the island on August 5, has participated in several other scheduled engagements, including bilateral talks with the Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He also attended the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, and will attend the Grand Gala at the National Stadium later in the evening.

The President and Mrs Kenyatta are scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 7).