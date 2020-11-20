Kerensia Morris opens her office to help students get Internet access

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Scores of students in St Catherine North East are benefiting from Internet services provided by the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) to access online classes.

Internet access in most of the communities is limited, and MP for the constituency, Kerensia Morris, said given the challenge faced by persons with the service, she has decided to facilitate the usage of the Internet, once the students adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“We have students who need to get online to do their work, and we have Internet, so I have instructed my staff to assist persons who need it. Any student who has to do an assignment, my office is open where they can come and get the job done,” she said.

She pointed out that a large space is available at the facility, and that other members of the community can also access the Internet there, once it is arranged in a way to prevent gathering over the limit provided under the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Morris, the office is operating for the community, and to serve as a resource centre to develop human capital.

She said her immediate focus is to lobby for community access points across the constituency, and improvement to Internet service.