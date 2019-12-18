Kind Hearts Foundation and FFP hand over new ward to Spanish Town Hospital
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town Hospital received a new ward to help with the overcrowding challenge in the facility's Accident and Emergency Unit on Saturday, December 7.
The ward was constructed by Food For The Poor (FFP) with funds contributed by Kind Hearts, the name of the Richard and Diana Stewart Foundation that is run by their children and grandchildren.
In handing over the new 30-bed ward, co-founder of Kind Hearts Foundation Amanda Lechler said that she, her siblings and grandparents Richard and Diana Stewart were happy to join with FFP in providing the new facility for the hospital's accident and emergency services.
“Every Jamaican should have access to quality health care especially in an emergency and every Jamaican deserves to be comfortable while waiting to be served,” Lechler said.
Lechler further expressed her family's happiness that their contribution will help thousands of patients who will need the assistance of the hospital.
“As a family we have had several success stories with Jamaican doctors and the Jamaican health care system and this is the reason we are so grateful that Food For The Poor has given us the opportunity to improve the Spanish Town Hospital by building a 30-bed ward,” she added.
Director of FFP Jamaica, Kivette Silvera, explained that the new overflow ward for the hospital's Accident and Emergency Department facilitates the accommodation of 30 beds and will have all the other necessary amenities such as reception area, bathrooms, shower stalls (with wheelchair access) as well as examination, storage, meeting and lunchrooms.
