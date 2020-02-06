King Valley Gang witness pulls disappearing act

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A witness for one of the accused in the ongoing trial of alleged members of the feared Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang has disappeared from the precincts of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

The individual, who was expected to take the stand this morning to testify on behalf of accused Lindell Powell, was reportedly waiting outside the courtroom to be called formally.

An officer called in vain several times resulting in a then frantic search for the individual. A short recess allowed by trial judge Justice Bryan Sykes to enable the attorney of the accused to assist in the search yielded no fruit.

"Where is the witness? Did the witness come on the building?" Justice Sykes wanted to know when the attorney returned empty handed.

"Unfortunately, Milord, I can't speak to the whereabouts of the individual. He was seated right outside," Attorney Russell Stewart told the judge.

"Maybe he is in one of the bathrooms or getting some water?" Justice Sykes suggested.

"A thorough search was done, contact was made and I'm not getting any positive feedback," the attorney responded.

"A thorough search of the building” is now being conducted. The court is now in recess for a third time since morning on account of the same witness.

Six alleged members of the King Valley Gang are charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

