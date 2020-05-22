Kings House Ave in St Andrew to be closed this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that Kings House Avenue in St Andrew will be closed to through traffic this weekend.

The NWA said the closure is to facilitate the installation of a drainage pipe across the width of the roadway and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am on Saturday and end 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that the drainage improvement works that are being undertaken, will require excavation of the road surface.

He said that the roadway will be closed one lane at a time to allow people to access to their properties along the roadway.

During the period of closure, people who have to use the roadway are being advised to exercise extreme caution and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.