Kingston East police list four men wanted for murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston East police have listed four men from Kingston 16 they say are wanted for murder.

Wanted are:

Jahlawni Green of Dunkirk;

Twenty-three-year-old Sadekie Mendez, otherwise called 'Preps' of Graham Street;

Fifty-one-year-old Dean Cooke, otherwise called 'Boobie', of McIntyre Villa; and

Forty-year-old Dwayne Willis, otherwise called 'Pops', of McIntyre Villa.

The four men are being asked to turn themselves in at the Elletson Road Police Station by midday tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18.

Meanwhile, anyone who may be able to help the police in locating the men is being asked to contact the investigators at the Elletson Road Police Station at (876) 928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.