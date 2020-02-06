Kingston East police list two persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston East police have listed two men as persons of interest who they believe should be able to assist with ongoing investigations within the division.

They are Ryan Thompson of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, and Michael Ewan of Sirgany Drive and Goodwich Lane, Kingston 3.

The men are advised to report to the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 8.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryan Thompson and Michael Ewan is being asked to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-928-1261, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.