Kingston West Police list three wanted men

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston West Police have listed three people as wanted following an ongoing gang conflict within the Denham Town police district, which has extended to several other communities in the division.

They are Tajay Freeman otherwise called 'Weng', Rushawn Samuels otherwise called 'Son Son' and Dujon Cobban otherwise called 'Pepe'.

The police said these individuals form a part of the Tivoli Young Generation Gang.

These individuals are being urged to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police by 6:00 pm tomorrow.