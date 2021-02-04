Kingston West police list persons of interest
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston West police have listed several individuals from two gangs in the parish as persons of interest.
The police said this follows an ongoing gang conflict within the Denham Town police district which has extended to several other communities in the division.
From the Scream Corner Gang, the people of interest are:
- Ricardo Dennis;
- Richard Ellis, otherwise called ‘Bowya’;
- Shaquille Davis, otherwise called ‘Tika’;
- Shamoriz Williams, otherwise called ‘Gadzilla’;
- Roberto Moreland, otherwise called ‘Pilot’;
- Oshane Stewart, otherwise called ‘Nerro Blacks’;
- Renardo Phipps, otherwise called ‘Fry Eye’;
- Devon Sullivan, otherwise called ‘Caffy’;
- Shamel White, otherwise called ‘Gov’;
- Cedric Gooden, otherwise called ‘Sledge’;
- A man known only as ‘Dumplin’; and
- A man known only as ‘Pawgie’.
Meanwhile, from the Tivoli Young Generation Gang, the people of interest are:
- Andrew Lloyd Coke, otherwise called ‘Raheem’;
- Lester Coke;
- Narado Kirkpatrick, otherwise called ‘Cheesetrix Man’;
- Nakeem Kirkpatrick, otherwise called ‘OJ’;
- Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘Billy’;
- A man known only as ‘Blue’;
- A man known only as ‘Will’;
- A man known only as ‘Little T’;
- A man known only as ‘Lollipop’; and
- A man known only as ‘Den Den’.
The police said they are to turn themselves in to the Denham Town police by 6:00 pm tomorrow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy