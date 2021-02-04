Kingston West police list persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston West police have listed several individuals from two gangs in the parish as persons of interest.

The police said this follows an ongoing gang conflict within the Denham Town police district which has extended to several other communities in the division.



From the Scream Corner Gang, the people of interest are:

Ricardo Dennis;

Richard Ellis, otherwise called ‘Bowya’;

Shaquille Davis, otherwise called ‘Tika’;

Shamoriz Williams, otherwise called ‘Gadzilla’;

Roberto Moreland, otherwise called ‘Pilot’;

Oshane Stewart, otherwise called ‘Nerro Blacks’;

Renardo Phipps, otherwise called ‘Fry Eye’;

Devon Sullivan, otherwise called ‘Caffy’;

Shamel White, otherwise called ‘Gov’;

Cedric Gooden, otherwise called ‘Sledge’;

A man known only as ‘Dumplin’; and

A man known only as ‘Pawgie’.



Meanwhile, from the Tivoli Young Generation Gang, the people of interest are:

Andrew Lloyd Coke, otherwise called ‘Raheem’;

Lester Coke;

Narado Kirkpatrick, otherwise called ‘Cheesetrix Man’;

Nakeem Kirkpatrick, otherwise called ‘OJ’;

Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘Billy’;

A man known only as ‘Blue’;

A man known only as ‘Will’;

A man known only as ‘Little T’;

A man known only as ‘Lollipop’; and

A man known only as ‘Den Den’.

The police said they are to turn themselves in to the Denham Town police by 6:00 pm tomorrow.