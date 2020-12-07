Kingston YMCA to get $3.5m assistance — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says her ministry will be providing $3.5 million in assistance to the Kingston YMCA.

The minister said this action followed a request from the prime minister in response to a request from Kingston YMCA for urgent help to meet operating costs.

“Kingston YMCA faced difficulties to cover the cost of operating its facilities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the pandemic, YMCA has not been able to offer its services, especially its Summer Camp and Learn to Swim Programme,” Grange said.

“This money, which the ministry has made available through the Sports Development Foundation, will assist YMCA to offset expenses for the remainder of the calendar year,” she added.

In responding to the donation, Sarah Newland Martin, Administrator/General Secretary for the Kingston YMCA said, “Thanks to the prime minister and Minister Babsy Grange for answering our call. The funds will help the 'Y' to continue its work with 'at risk' youth and in the field of Sports Development.”