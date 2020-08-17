KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a list of Kingston and St Andrew communities under surveillance due to COVID-19 spread not epidemiologically linked.

“We're also monitoring communities in Kingston and St Andrew where we are seeing a number of active cases emerging,” Holness said.

The prime minister was speaking during a virtual press conference at the Jamaica House.

Holness said the Ministry of Health has advised the government of growing concerns in the communities of Duhaney Park, Patrick Gardens, Pembroke Hall, Cooreville Gardens, New Haven, the Half-Way Tree area, Hughenden, Arlene Gardens, Molynes Gardens, State Gardens, Zaidie Gardens, Constant Spring, Barbican, Meadowbrook, Havendale, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens and Waltham Gardens.

“If you're going out in public, wear your mask. If you have to take public transportation, wear your mask. If you're ill with flu like symptoms, respiratory challenges, if you're coughing, sneezing, stay at home, reach out to the health services. If you are in a gather of no more than 20…then ensure that you are in social distance,” the prime minister advised.