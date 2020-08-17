Kingston and St Andrew communities under surveillance
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a list of Kingston and St Andrew communities under surveillance due to COVID-19 spread not epidemiologically linked.
“We're also monitoring communities in Kingston and St Andrew where we are seeing a number of active cases emerging,” Holness said.
The prime minister was speaking during a virtual press conference at the Jamaica House.
Holness said the Ministry of Health has advised the government of growing concerns in the communities of Duhaney Park, Patrick Gardens, Pembroke Hall, Cooreville Gardens, New Haven, the Half-Way Tree area, Hughenden, Arlene Gardens, Molynes Gardens, State Gardens, Zaidie Gardens, Constant Spring, Barbican, Meadowbrook, Havendale, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens and Waltham Gardens.
“If you're going out in public, wear your mask. If you have to take public transportation, wear your mask. If you're ill with flu like symptoms, respiratory challenges, if you're coughing, sneezing, stay at home, reach out to the health services. If you are in a gather of no more than 20…then ensure that you are in social distance,” the prime minister advised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy