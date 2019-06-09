Kingston attorney charged with forgery

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives from the Fraud Squad are reporting the arrest of an attorney-at-law as investigations into fraudulent transactions by attorneys in the processing of a St Mary property continue.

Facing charges of demanding property, obtaining money under false pretences and conspiracy is 35-year-old Khadine Dixon of a Kingston 5 address.

The police's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported that Dixon was arrested at her office in Kingston on Thursday, June 6 after investigators intensified their probe into the fraudulent transactions of a property in Harmony Hall, St Mary involving Dixon and her husband, Jerome Dixon also an attorney at law.

Mr Dixon was charged in 2018 for forgery of a high court judge signature and further investigations revealed her involvement in the crime, the CCU said.

On Thursday July 19, 2018, the Fraud Squad arrested and charged Mr Dixon for forgery, uttering forged documents and demanding property with forged documents.

Reports are that on March 23, 2018, he lodged an instrument of transfer document and a court order with the National Land Agency (NLA) with information giving directives for a property in Harmony Hall, St Mary, owned by the complainants, to be transferred to one of his clients.

Investigations subsequently revealed that in respect of the instrument of transfer document purportedly signed by a registrar at the Supreme Court, and the court order purportedly signed by a judge at the Supreme Court, both documents had been forged.

The instrument of transfer document was lodged at the office of the Commissioner of Taxes, where a sum of $1.4 million in transfer taxes was paid by Dixon's “client” in relation to the property.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad, following which investigations led to Mr Dixon being arrested and charged. He was offered bail in the sum of $400,000. Mrs Dixon was also offered bail in the sum of $400, 000 and is scheduled to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on June 20 along with Mr Dixon.