Kingston businessman dies in suspected suicide

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston businessman is suspected to have committed suicide at his home on Sunday, August 16.

According to the police about 3:30 am, the body 49-year-old Christopher Sarju, of Halls Boulevard, Kingston 8 was discovered by a relative.

The police were called and on their arrival, his body was seen in a room lying beside a chair with a piece of cloth tied around the neck.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.