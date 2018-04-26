Kingston considers twinning with Gibraltar — Williams
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to consider twinning Kingston with the City of Gibraltar following a proposal by the mayor of that city in February.
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams said the timing of the invitation by Mayor of the City of Gibraltar, Kaiane Aldorino-Lopez could not be any more perfect as Kingston is honouring its heritage in celebration of its 145 years as the capital of Jamaica.
"As we move towards a more sustainable city, we endeavour to protect and preserve our heritage and history. Jamaica and Gibraltar share a very unique heritage and in some ways it has been under-taught and over-looked for many years;" he added.
Kingston was home to more than 1500 Gibraltarians in the 1940's during World War II when the British territory was evacuated and fortified. The refugees were housed at Gibraltar Camp at the University of the West Indies.
"October of this year marks 77 years since Kingston was sanctuary to our friends in Gibraltar and is a very opportune time for a twinning of both cities;" the mayor explained.
Williams further explained that the request from the office of Aldorino-Lopez is reassuring that the kindness of Kingston over the years has not been forgotten.
"As the World around us changes, it is encouraging that there are still countries ad cities far apart that can support and remain in solidarity with each other," Williams said.
The country is mostly covered by the limestone ridge, popularly known as the Rock of Gibraltar. Gibraltar, the city, is the only one in Gibraltar and has a population of approximately 34,000 persons.
