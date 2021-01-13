Kingston elder missing since Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Artwell of St Williams Pathway, Kingston 12 has been missing since Saturday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Admiral Town Police are that Artwell was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christopher Artwell is being asked to contact Admiral Town Police at 876-922-6243, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.