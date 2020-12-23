Kingston man, Dwayne Dabrio missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Thirty-four-year-old Dwayne Dabrio of Lindsay Crescent, Kingston 10 has been missing since Monday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Dabrio was last seen on Valentine Drive, Kingston 20 wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Dabrio is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-9241421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.