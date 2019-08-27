Kingston man arrested in firearm seizure

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man was taken into custody following a joint police/military operation on Varma Road in Kingston 11, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Monday, August 26, the police have reported.

According to the Hunts Bay Police members of the security forces were on operation in the area about 11:50 am when a man was accosted, searched, and the weapon – a 9mm pistol containing 16 rounds of ammunition – found in his possession.

The suspect was arrested; however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.