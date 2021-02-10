Kingston man caught with firearm, arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after he was relieved of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with 13 rounds of ammunition along Waltham Park Road in Kingston today.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

The police said about 5:45 am, officers were on patrol when three men were seen along the roadway.

The police said they acted in a manner that aroused their suspicion and were then accosted and searched.

The weapon was found in one man's waistband. He was subsequently arrested, the police said.