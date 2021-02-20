Kingston man charged after gun found in vehicle

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act after a gun was found in his vehicle during a police search on Thursday along Gordon Road in the parish.

He is 25-year-old Kevonne Warmington of Forth Nugent Drive in the parish.

Warmington was charged on Friday with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports are that about 4:55 pm, officers conducted a snap operation when a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, driven by Warmington was signalled to stop. The police said a search was conducted and the weapon — a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol — along with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.