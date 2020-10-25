Kingston man charged for hitting Good Samaritan in head with stone

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man was yesterday charged with unlawful wounding following an incident which occurred on Slipe Pen Road on August 23.

Charged is 26-year-old Anthony Hamilton.

Lawmen said that about 7:30 am, the complainant was on Slipe Pen Road when he observed Hamilton arguing with a woman.

The complainant intervened and Hamilton used a stone to hit him in the head.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was treated and released. Hamilton was subsequently arrested and charged.