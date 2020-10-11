Kingston man charged for hitting man with gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and assault at common law following a dispute which occurred on Tuesday, September 29.

Charged is 37-year-old Oderi Palmer, otherwise called 'Dari', of East Street, Kingston 4.

The police said that 7:30 pm, the complainant was involved in a dispute with Palmer's sister. Palmer intervened and an altercation ensued between him and the complainant.

Palmer then reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and used it to strike the complainant. The matter was reported to the police and Palmer was arrested and formally charged.

His court date is being finalised.