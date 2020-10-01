Kingston man charged for shooting at police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged after he assaulted and fired gunshots at the police during an operation on Darling Street in Kingston on September 25.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law is 27-year-old Ian Somerville, otherwise called 'Buju'.

The police said an operation was being conducted when Somerville pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired at the police. The police reportedly returned the gunfire and disarmed Somerville.

Somerville was shot in the right arm and assisted to hospital where he was treated.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am.

He was charged yesterday.

Somerville is to appear before the courts to answer to his charges soon.