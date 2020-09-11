Kingston man charged in 2019 murder after year-long investigations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with the April 2019 Kingston murder of 38-year-old plumber, Kevin Barrett.

He was apprehended by the police on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The police said ongoing investigations led to 24-year-old Devaun Campbell, otherwise called 'Chris', of Beaumont Road, Kingston 7 being charged with murder and conspiracy.

Reports are that Barrett was walking along the roadway when the accused and other men allegedly pounced upon him and shot him several times. Barrett was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Campbell is expected to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, September 18, 2020 to answer to his charges.