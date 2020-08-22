Kingston man charged with 2018 murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a man with murder following an incident on Mark Lane in Kingston on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Akeem Keating, otherwise called "Reggae", of Mark Lane. He was charged with the murder of Kedan Benjamin, otherwise called "Benji", of the same community.

Police reports are that about 5:50 pm, Benjamin was standing on the road when he was approached by Keating, who opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and Benjamin assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Keating was later charged, on Friday, August 2, 2020 after an interview with police.

He is expected to appear in court soon.