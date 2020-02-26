Kingston man charged with breaches of the Firearms Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court in Kingston on Friday, March 6 after he was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Charged is 23-year-old Rasheem Reid otherwise called 'Finini', unemployed of Text Lane in Kingston.

Reports from the Central Police are that Reid's house was searched about 3:25 pm and a 9mm pistol and twenty-five 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. He was subsequently arrested and charged.