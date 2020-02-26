Kingston man charged with breaches of the Firearms Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court in Kingston on Friday, March 6 after he was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Charged is 23-year-old Rasheem Reid otherwise called 'Finini', unemployed of Text Lane in Kingston.
Reports from the Central Police are that Reid's house was searched about 3:25 pm and a 9mm pistol and twenty-five 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. He was subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy