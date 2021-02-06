Kingston man charged with firearm possession, assault

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Cliff Burry, otherwise called 'CJ', has been charged with multiple offences after he reportedly entered a home and allegedly opened gunfire during a confrontation in Kingston.

Burry is a labourer of Balcon Avenue, Bayshore Park in Kingston. He has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law.

According to the police, on January 13 about 6:30 pm, Burry entered the home of after which a confrontation developed between him and the occupants. He then reportedly opened gunfire at them before escaping.

The police said on Thursday February 4, the accused, accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised