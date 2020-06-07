Kingston man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old Damarlo Garrick was yesterday arrested following the seizure of a firearm at his home in Collins Close, Kingston 8.

Lawmen said about 10:30 pm, officers were on operation in the area when Garrick was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

He was accosted and the area searched. A 9mm Browning pistol with a magazine containing 11 9mm rounds and one .38 round of ammunition were found in a multi-coloured bag.

He was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.