Kingston man found with gunshot wounds – dies in hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica - 26-year-old Andre Daley of a Kingston 14 address was found suffering from gunshot wounds in East Parade (in the vicinity of the Baptist Church) in Downtown Kingston at about 12:40 pm today.

According to the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), the police were on patrol when they heard explosions which sounded like gunshots and went to investigate.

A wounded Daley was later found and was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations surrounding the murder are ongoing.