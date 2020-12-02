Kingston man missing since Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Thirty-year-old Andre Arnold of Penso Street, Jones Town in Kingston 12 has been missing since Saturday, November 28.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall. When last seen he was wearing a white Polo shirt, blue jeans and a pair of grey sneakers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andre Arnold is asked to contact the Trench Town Police at 876- 948-8243, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.