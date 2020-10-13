Kingston man on shooting, illegal firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged with several breaches of the Firearm Act after he reportedly fired gunshots at a group of men on Fifth Street, Kingston 12 on Tuesday, September 15.

Twenty-four-year-old Avanash Bryson, who is from the area, was charged with shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said Bryson fired gunshots at a group of three men who managed to escape unhurt and later made a report to the police. The incident occurred about 3:10 pm.

An investigation was launched and Bryson was subsequently taken into custody on Thursday, September 24 where he was charged.

He is to appear in court soon.